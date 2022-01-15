Trending

New By Norse signing Nanna Barslev releases video for haunting new single Skjoldmø

By ( ) published

Dark Nordic folk musician Nanna Barslev will release her debut solo album Lysbærer in May

Nanna Barslev
(Image credit: Press)

By Norse, the label founded by Wardruna's Einar Selvik and Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson, have unveiled their latest signing, dark Nordic folk musician Nanna Breslav. You can watch the video for her haunting new single Skjoldmø below.

It's taken from Breslav's debut solo album Lysbærer, which will be released by the label on March 18, with vinyl arriving on May 6.

“I am proud and excited to announce that I found the perfect match with By Norse music, to help me lifting my music into the world. I’m thrilled to be a part of the By Norse family, and I feel lucky to be among wonderful artists such as Wardruna, Tvinna, Eivør and all the other marvellous ones with solid experience, sharing the same genre energies and roots," exclaims Breslav, previously known  known as the front woman in Huldre, Asynje, Gny and Ættir.

“Through the process of making this album, I’ve been diving into the melancholic roots and energies with a fire torch in my hand, searching in the dark for what could be healed. I crossed all boundaries from what I thought I was capable of as an artist and put my feelings and soul in it. My wish is that the listener can relate to themes and feelings in this album and carefully be lead through the misty fields and the sunny meadows.”

Lysbærer was produced by Fieke van den Hurk (Eivør, Tvinna) in Dearworldstudio in the Netherlands and was mastered by Iver Sandøy (Enslaved, Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik). It features guest appearances by the Dutch musician Lies Sommer (Ball noir) on the hurdy gurdy and harp.

Pre-order Lysbærer EU.

Pre-order Lysbærer US.

Pre-order Lysbærer Digital.

You can buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine here.

Nanna Barslev

(Image credit: Press)

Nanna Barslev: Lysbærer
1. Skjoldmø
2. Runebundet
3. Mod vrede
4. Askr
5. Lysbærer 
6. Rhimfaxe
7. Jagtmarker
8. Sunna Sol
9. Sten

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.