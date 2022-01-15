New By Norse signing Nanna Barslev releases video for haunting new single Skjoldmø

By Norse, the label founded by Wardruna's Einar Selvik and Enslaved's Ivar Bjørnson, have unveiled their latest signing, dark Nordic folk musician Nanna Breslav. You can watch the video for her haunting new single Skjoldmø below.

It's taken from Breslav's debut solo album Lysbærer, which will be released by the label on March 18, with vinyl arriving on May 6.

“I am proud and excited to announce that I found the perfect match with By Norse music, to help me lifting my music into the world. I’m thrilled to be a part of the By Norse family, and I feel lucky to be among wonderful artists such as Wardruna, Tvinna, Eivør and all the other marvellous ones with solid experience, sharing the same genre energies and roots," exclaims Breslav, previously known known as the front woman in Huldre, Asynje, Gny and Ættir.

“Through the process of making this album, I’ve been diving into the melancholic roots and energies with a fire torch in my hand, searching in the dark for what could be healed. I crossed all boundaries from what I thought I was capable of as an artist and put my feelings and soul in it. My wish is that the listener can relate to themes and feelings in this album and carefully be lead through the misty fields and the sunny meadows.”

Lysbærer was produced by Fieke van den Hurk (Eivør, Tvinna) in Dearworldstudio in the Netherlands and was mastered by Iver Sandøy (Enslaved, Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik). It features guest appearances by the Dutch musician Lies Sommer (Ball noir) on the hurdy gurdy and harp.

Nanna Barslev: Lysbærer

1. Skjoldmø

2. Runebundet

3. Mod vrede

4. Askr

5. Lysbærer

6. Rhimfaxe

7. Jagtmarker

8. Sunna Sol

9. Sten