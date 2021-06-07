Nektar confirm Vinyl Sides Live tour for September 2021

Nektar are to return to the stage in September 2021 with their Vinyl Sides Live tour. The revolving setlist will include some of some of the best-loved 'album sides' from their evergreen catalogue, as well as 2020’s The Other Side, plus new material.

Founding member Mo Moore says, “After doing 31 dates at the beginning of 2020 and getting into tour shape, we were stopped in our tracks by Covid.”

The band made the most of this ‘down time’ by preparing for their upcoming tour, adding another 90 minutes of music to the three hours of repertoire they performed on the previous tour. Audiences will be treated to entire album sides from some of Nektar’s epic recordings – including A Tab In The Ocean, Remember The Future and Recycled, as well as The Other Side. Rounding out the shows will be expanded offerings from other albums; unfinished tunes from 1978 that the band has rediscovered; as well as brand new compositions the band has created during their weekly online and in person get-togethers.

“I think the next shows are going to be even more exciting, as we will continue our direction of not doing the same set twice if we have multiple dates at one venue or are playing two gigs that are drivable,” says Moore. “This keeps the music fresh and gives incentives to our ‘Nektarines’ to attend more than one show, knowing they will be different.”

Currently, Nektar features three of the original members – Derek ‘Mo’ Moore (bass guitar, vocals), Ron Howden (drums, percussion, vocals) and Mick Brockett (visual environment). Ryche Chlanda (guitar, vocals) and Randy Dembo (bass guitar, bass pedals, 12-string guitar, vocals) are alums of previous Nektar incarnations. World-class multi-instrumentalist Kendall Scott completes the lineup on keyboards; his performance credits include Project/Object and Ryche Chlanda’s Flying Dreams. They will be joined onstage by Maryann Castello on backing vocals.

Sep 22: Pawling Daryl’s House Club, NY

Sep 23: Albany The Linda/Wamc, NY

Sep 24: Hamburg Palace Theatre, NY

Sep 25: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom, OH

Sep 26: Westland Token Lounge, MI

Sep 29: Indianapolis Irving Theater, IN

Sep 30: Edwardsville The Wildey Theatre, IL

Oct 01: Edwardsville The Wildey Theatre, IL

Oct 02: Edwardsville The Wildey Theatre, IL

Oct 06: Milwaukee Pabst Theater – Turner Hall, WI

Oct 07: St. Charles Arcada Theatre, IL

Oct 08: Des Plaines Theatre, IL

Oct 29: Rahway New Jersey Proghouse, NJ

Oct 30: Woodstock The Bearsville Theater, NY

More shows are to be announced