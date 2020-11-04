Need premiere video for new single Nemmortal

Greece's leading prog metal band Need have premiered the video for their new single Nemmortal with Prog. The song is taken from the band's long-awaited fifth album Norchestrion: A Song For The End, which will be released through Ikaros Records on January 12.

"Nemmortal is one of the heaviest and darkest songs on the album and we decided to go with it as the first single to set the tone," the band say. "The album is - as the title say s- ‘a song for the end’, so this particular song that represents both musically and lyrically humanity’s most sinister aspects felt most fitting."

Norchestrion follows Need’s critically acclaimed LP Hegaiamas: A Song For Freedom, and is by far the band’s most ambitious and adventurous album to date.

"Norchestrion: A Song For The End includes a lot of what is Need’s signature sound while at the same time trying to experiment and take our music one step forward," the band add. "We genuinely feel this is album that all fans of progressive metal will enjoy and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

Pre-order Norchestrion: A Song For The End.