Greek prog metallers Need reveal new album artwork

Greece's leading prog metal band Need have revealed the artwork and tracklisting for their long-awaited fifth album Norchestrion: A Song For The End, which will be released through Ikaros Records on Janaury 12

"Norchestrion: A Song For The End is an album that we are extremely proud of and we are very happy to be finally able to share with the world,:" the band say. "Once again we followed what we think was the best way to create music and that is together in our rehearsal space, trying ideas for hours, jamming, scrapping what we didn’t like and keeping what felt amazing in the end. It’s this kind of organic distillation of ideas and influences we feel is what makes our sound unique.

"Norchestrion: A Song For The End includes a lot of what is Need’s signature sound while at the same time trying to experiment and take our music one step forward. We genuinely feel this is album that all fans of progressive metal will enjoy and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it!"

Norchestrion follows Need’s critically acclaimed LP Hegaiamas: a song for freedom, and is by far the band’s most ambitious and adventurous album to date. Throughout Norchestrion’s 66-minute run-time, fans will see Need experiment with new elements, whilst maintaining the characteristics that have – in their fifteen years of existence – made them one of Greece’s most fêted rock groups.

Need will premiere their new single Nemmortal on November 5, the date of their first live show in 2005, thus their 15th anniversary.

Pre-order Norchestrion: A Song For The End.

(Image credit: Ikaros Records)

Need: Norchestrion: A Song For The End

1. Avia

2. Beckethead

3. Nemmortal

4. Bloodlux

5. V.a.d.i.s.

6. Norchestrion

7. Circadian

8. Ananke

9. Kinwind