Neck Deep cancel show due to heavy-handed security

UPDATE: Neck Deep have now issued a statement on last night’s events.

Neck Deep called-off their show at Nottingham’s Rock City last night due to heavy-handed security.

There’s been no official word from the band, but video footage and eye-witness reports have surfaced online which indicate that a crowd surfer was pulled over the barrier and was slammed down by security.

Video footage shows several other fans being pulled and restrained. The band stopped the show after just two songs and confronted the security staff before helping pull several fans on to the stage.

Speaking with fans following the show, frontman Ben Barlow said: “That has never happened at a Neck Deep show. We never want to call a show off and I’m so sorry that you guys paid and that’s what had to happen. Sorry from the bottom of my heart.”

TeamRock have asked the band’s press team for comment.

Neck Deep are on tour in support of their latest album The Peace And The Panic which was released in August via Hopeless Records.

Find a list of their remaining tour dates below.

Oct 11: Norwich LCR, UK

Oct 12: Cardiff University Student Union, UK

Oct 13: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct 14: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 16: Brussels AB Box, Belgium

Oct 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 18: Paris Petit BAIN, France

Oct 19: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Oct 21: Copenhagen Pumpelhuset, Denmark

Oct 23: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 24: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 25:Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Oct 26: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 27: Vienna WUK, Austria

Oct 29: Segrate Mi Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Oct 30: Bologna Kindergarten, Italy

Nov 01: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Nov 02: Madrid Sala Chango, Spain

Nov 03: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Jan 18: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Jan 20: Tempe Marquee Club, AZ

Jan 22: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jan 23: San Antonio Alamo City Music Hall, TX

Jan 24: Houston Warehouse Live-Ballroom, TX

Jan 26: Atlanta Center Stage Theater, GA

Jan 27: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Jan 28: Orlando Plazas Live, FL

Jan 30: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Jan 31: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 01: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Feb 02: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Feb 03: Worcester Palladium, WA

Feb 05: Rochester Anthology, NY

Feb 08: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Feb 09: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Feb 10: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Feb 12: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Feb 13: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 14: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Feb 16: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Feb 17: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Feb 20: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

Feb 21: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Feb 23: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Feb 24: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Feb 25: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Feb 27: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Feb 28: Hollywood The Fonda Theatre, CA

