Emperor, DevilDriver & Nails added to Bloodstock 2018

Bloodstock organisers have added another three bands to the 2018 bill.

Judas Priest, Gojira and Nightwish have already been confirmed as headliners at the UK festival. Now it’s been revealed that Emperor, DevilDriver and Nails will also play at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, 2018.

Emperor will make a UK exclusive appearance on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Friday and they’re planning a set based around one of their classic albums.

Frontman Ihsahn says: “We’re finally bringing the 20th anniversary show for Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk to the UK! We’ll be performing the album in its entirety and look forward to celebrating with everyone at Bloodstock.”

DevilDriver will play on the main stage on the Sunday and frontman Dez Fafara says: “DevilDriver is playing Bloodstock in 2018 and we couldn’t be more fucking ready to bring the heavy and get the whole festival moving!

“We are thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to see everyone there! Get ready to get the fuck in the pit!”

Nails will also take to the main stage on the Sunday, in what will be an exclusive UK appearance.

Vocalist Todd Jones says: “I’ve been following Bloodstock and looking at their advertisements online for the past few years, admiring how great a job the festival does having a great mix of underground bands and some of metal’s biggest and finest.

“We’re proud to finally say we’re part of what Bloodstock is doing to fight the good fight!”

Find everything you need to know about this year’s Bloodstock Festival, including tickets and the latest lineup details.

