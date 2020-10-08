Neal Morse releases live video of Love Has Called My Name

Neal Morse has released a new live clip of Love Has Called My Name. It's taken from his upcoming live album Jesus Christ The Exorcist - Live At Morsefest 2018, which will be released through Frontiers Music on December 4. You can watch the video in full below.

The live double release presents Morse's ambitious 2019 rock opera Jesus Christ: The Exorcist story set as a progressive rock musical, with Morse himself the musical director and not the main performer and performed porior to Morse recording it as a studio album.

Morse is joined by Spock's Beard and Enchant singer Ted Leonard as well as Nick D’Virgilio (Spock’s Beard, Big Big Train), Jake Livgren (Protokaw), Matt Smith (Theocracy), John Schlitt (Petra), Rick Florian (White Heart), Mark Pogue and Wil Morse andNashville based Talon David as Mary Magdalene.

Participating musicians included regular Morse collaborators such as Bill Hubauer and Randy George, while Eric Gillette (usually a guitarist) played drums, with Paul Bielatowicz on lead guitar. The orchestra included a horn section, a choir, backing singers and a string quartet. The staging and lighting was no less impressive, with visuals by Christian Rios and sound by Jerry Guidroz (Sons of Apollo, Neal Morse Band, Haken).

Jesus Christ The Exorcist - Live At Morsefest 2018 will be available as a double CD, Blu-ray and DVD.

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Neal Morse: Jesus Christ The Exorcist - Live At Morsefest 2018

CD1

1 Introduction

2 Overture

3 Getaway

4 Gather The People

5 Jesus’ Baptism

6 Jesus’ Temptation

7 There Is A Highway

8 The Woman Of Seven Devils

9 Free At Last

10 The Madman Of The Gadarenes

11 Love Has Called My Name

12 Better Weather

13 The Keys To The Kingdom

14 Get Behind Me Satan

CD2

1 He Must Go To The Cross

2 Jerusalem

3 Hearts Full Of Holes

4 The Last Supper

5 Gethsemane

6 Jesus Before The Council And Peter’s Denial

7 Judas’ Death

8 Jesus Before Pilate And The Crucifixion

9 Mary At The Tomb

10 The Greatest Love Of All

11 Love Has Called My Name (Reprise)

12 Morsefest 2018 End Credits