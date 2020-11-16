Mystery release video trailer for new live release

Canadian proggers Mystery have released a video trailer for their upcoming new live release Caught In The Whirlwind Of Time which will be released through Unicorn Digital on Blu-ray on November 28. You can see the trailer, the artwork and tracklisting for the new release below.

The near three-hour release was recorded at the opening night of the band's Live And Butterflies tour at the Boerderij Cultuurpodium in Zoetermeer, Netherlands on November 17, 2018.

"Just as we started cancelling summer gigs in March, John Vis (video) contacted me to let me know that the show he had filmed in November 2018 looked really cool and that I should consider releasing it," explains guitarist Michel St. Pere. "This video was put on the shelves and we released the Live In Poznan Box set instead.

"The initial plans were to film more shows on the 2020-21 tour (5 weeks in Europe), but all these plans came to a stop with the pandemic. So the idea to release the 2018 video was the perfect way to keep in touch with our fans by bringing the show in their living room while we remotely work on the next studio album.

"It was a big project, the show is 2h45m and mixed in 2.0 and 5.1. I am very happy with the results and I think it really represents what the band would have delivered on tour this year."

Caught In The Whirlwind Of Time will be released as a Blu-ray digipak with 12-page book and Blu-ray, audio CD digipak with 12-page book.

Pre-order Caught In The Whirlwind Of Time.

Mystery: Caught In The Whirlwind Of Time

1. Looking for Something Else

2. The Scarlet Eye

3. Come to Me

4. The Willow Tree

5. How Do You Feel?

6. Shadow of the Lake

7. Delusion Rain

8. Dare to Dream

9. Where Dreams come Alive

10. The Sailor and the Mermaid

11. Wall Street King

12. Pride

13. Something to Believe In

14. Travel to the Night

15. A Song for You

16. Chrysalis

17. The Preacher's Fall

Bonus Video

1. Time-Lapse Something to Believe In

2. A View from the Balcony - Travel to the Nigh