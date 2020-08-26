Mystery cancel European tour dates

Canadian prog rockers Mystery have announced that they've had to cancel their proposed European tour dates. The band announced a run of 2020 dates last September and added more for early 2021. However with continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, the band have taken the decision to cancel all their dates.

In a statement the band say: "Dear Mystery Fans. It is with great regrets but with no surprise that we have to inform you that all Mystery dates for the rest of 2020 have been cancelled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since we cannot have any insight on how this situation will resume, the scheduled Mystery shows are all cancelled, not postponed If you have tickets for any of these concerts please check with the respective venues for refund.

"The two weeks November 2020 European tour was set to continue with more to be announced European dates early 2021, but until we can have a clear perspective on the situation, no booking will take place.

"The Mysterons would like to thank everyone involved in the organisation of the 2020-2021 concerts and our heart is also with everyone working in the music business right now, we know how you feel and we can only hope the best for you all.

Thanks to all the Mystery fans around the globe for your ongoing support, we hope to see you again very soon. Michel, Jean, Jean-Sébastien, Antoine, Sylvain, François."

Mystery released their last album, Live In Poznan, in November 2019.