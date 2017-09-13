Watch Myrkur and Chelsea Wolfe play Funeral in Vegas hotel room

Relapse Records have released a video showing Myrkur’s Amalie Bruun and Chelsea Wolfe performing their haunting new track Funeral.
The song features on Myrkur’s new album Mareridt which will arrive on Friday (September 15).
The video was filmed in hotel room in Las Vegas and follows the release of Ulvinde and Måneblôt from the follow-up to 2015’s M.
Mareridt was recorded between Copenhagen and Seattle with producer Randall Dunn, who has previously worked with artists including Earth and Sunn O))) and is said to be “a rich juxtaposition of the dark and the light, the moon and the mother earth, the witch and the saint.”
Mareridt will explore “deeper into the mysterious and the feminine with compositions that further progress Bruun’s visionary blend of metal with gorgeous, stirring melodies, dark folk passages, choral arrangements and superb, horrific beauty.”
Wolfe, meanwhile, will release her fifth studio album Hiss Spun on September 22 via Sargent House.
Myrkur Mareridt tracklist
- Mareridt
- Måneblôt
- The Serpent
- Crown
- Elleskudt
- De Tre Piker
- Funeral (feat. Chelsea Wolfe)
- Ulvinde
- Gladiatrix
- Kætteren
- Børnehjem
Myrkur tour dates with Solstafir
Nov 17: London Heaven, UK
Nov 18: Leeuwarden Neushoorn, Netherlands
Nov 19: Lille Maison Folie Beaulieu, France
Nov 20: Paris Alhambra, France
Nov 21: Rennes Antipode MJC, France
Nov 23: Bilbao Santana27, Spain
Nov 24: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 25: Barcelona Razzmatazz2, Spain
Nov 27: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 30: Salzburg Rockhouse, Austria
Dec 01: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Dec 07: Budapest A38, Hungary
Dec 08: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 11: Praha Roxy, Czech Republic
Dec 12: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany
Dec 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Dec 15: Rotterdam maasSilo, Netherlands
Dec 16: Brussells VK, Belgium
Dec 18: Kobenhavn Pumpehuset, Germany
Dec 20: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden