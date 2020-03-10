My Dying Bride share dark video for To Outlive The Gods

My Dying Bride have released a video for their new single To Outlive The Gods.

It’s the latest material taken from the band’s album The Ghost of Orion, which launched last week on CD, black 2LP gatefold, white 2LP gatefold, red 2LP gatefold and picture disc 2LP gatefold through Nuclear Blast.

The Hal Sinden-directed promo features My Dying Bride frontman Aaron Stainthorpe and tells the tale of a doomed love story.

Stainthorpe says: "When passion is so strong and so driven, even the Gods will be put to shame."

My Dying Bride previously shared the tracks Your Broken Shore and Tired Of Tears from the follow-up to 2015’s Feel The Misery.

A statement on the record read: “A new album for a new era of My Dying Bride with fresh faces and a more accessible style compared to some of their past, highly technical releases.

“The Ghost Of Orion features compositions not only of epic proportions but of intimate quality too. From death metal vocals to the pained cries of a vocalist in longing, the album will raise and fall like the beautiful landscape of Yorkshire in which it was recorded.

“With layer upon layer of guitars both heavy and harmonic, Andrew Craighan has created a rich soundscape that is beautifully epic, enhanced with violins and keys from Shaun MacGowan along with the ominous murmur of cello from acclaimed cellist Jo Quail.

“And speaking of guest artists, the wondrous voice of Wardruna’s Lindy-Fay Hella adds an ethereal beauty to the album.”

My Dying Bride will play at this year’s HRH Goth festival on September 12 and 13 at London’s Forum Kentish Town and the Sheffield O2 Academy. They’ll be joined on the bill by other artists including Fields Of The Nephilim and KMFDM.