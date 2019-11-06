My Chemical Romance announce three 2020 dates

Following the news that My Chemical Romance would be reforming to play an LA date in December, the band have now announced three further dates to take place in 2020.

The band confirmed their comeback via social media channels on Halloween, announcing a reunion show at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall venue on December 20.

Now, the emo legends – made up of Gerard Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way – have announced dates in Australia, New Zealand and Japan to take place in spring.

The dates start at Download Australia on March 20-21, before heading on to New Zealand on March 25, and ending up at Download Japan on March 29.

The New Zealand date will be with special guests Jimmy Eat World, who will also be joining My Chemical Romance at the top of the Download Australia bill, alongside Deftones and Clutch. The band will be joined on the Download Japan bill by Jimmy Eat World, The Offspring and Evanescence.

Tickets for the New Zealand show go on general sale on November 12 at 1pm GMT. Tickets for Download Australia go on sale on November 13, while tickets for Download Japan will be on sale January 18 2020.

Speculation is rampant about what this might mean for a full reunion tour in 2020 – perhaps with Jimmy Eat World in tow? – but it looks like we'll have to await further announcements on that front.

The band have called fan reaction to their reunion "truly unbelievable". In a statement, they said: "It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon."

