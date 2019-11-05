My Chemical Romance call reaction to comeback “truly unbelievable”

Frank Iero, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro together in 2011

My Chemical Romance have called the fan reaction to their reunion as “truly unbelievable.”

The band announced last week that they had reformed for a show at The Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on December 20 – with the concert selling out almost immediately.

And reacting to the news, the band say in a statement: “It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon.”

My Chemical Romance announced their return in a poster with the caption “Like Phantoms Forever,” with frontman Gerard Way also sharing the news on Instagram.

There’s no word yet if the reunion will be just for the Los Angeles show or if it will be permanent.

My Chemical Romance split in 2013, with band members Way, Frank Iero, Ray Toro and Mikey Way going on to work on a variety of other projects.

Way and guitarist Frank Iero continued high-profile solo careers, with Way releasing his solo album Hesitant Alien in 2014 and followed that with a series of tracks including Baby You’re A Haunted House and Getting Down The Germs.

His comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which was illustrated by Gabriel Bá, was also transformed into a Netflix series and was broadcast back in February this year.

Frank Iero, meanwhile, formed Frnkiero And The Cellabration – releasing Stomachaches in 2014. The band then morphed into Frank Iero And The Patience, with their debut album Parachutes arriving in 2016. Last year, it was announced that they would be called Frank Iero And The Future Violents.