My Chemical Romance merch: the best MCR gear to celebrate the return of the emo kings

It’s the comeback of the year, so you better make sure you’re dressed for the occasion. This guide to the best My Chemical Romance merch - both past and present - is designed to help you do exactly that and celebrate the band's monumental return in style.

It seemed too good to be true, but in November 2019 the legendary Welcome to the Black Parade and Teenagers hit band announced several concerts in L.A, Japan, Australia and New Zealand for their reunion.

But that’s not all – the band has gone the extra mile and released a new line of MCR merch labelled Return to help commemorate this huge event; we can almost hear long-time fans giving three cheers of sweet excitement.

And that got us thinking – what other gems does MCR have in the merch closet? As a result, we've uncovered the best My Chemical Romance merch from all eras of the band. From Funko Pop! figures and deluxe vinyl, to books and gothic military jackets to help you recreate the Black Parade video, we've got all the best stuff right here.

The best My Chemical Romance merch you can buy right now

1. MCR Return t-shirt

If you're as pumped for the MCR reunion as we are, then it's likely you already own one of these. If not, you can share your utter joy at seeing Gerard, Frank, Ray and Mikey back on stage publicly with this minimalist black t-shirt. It boldly announces the band's RETURN on the front, while the subtle MCR coffin and wreath emblem on the rear is cool touch.

2. Funko Pop! Gerard Way dolls

Funko Pop! is a brand well-known for its cartoon recreations of famous musicians including Kurt Cobain, Brendon Urie and Jimi Hendrix, to name a few. Consequently, these figurines are all the rage amongst artists and their devoted fans. The Gerard Way Funko Pops are compact, supremely detailed and serve as the perfect shelf decoration for any collector. There are multiple options available, including Black Parade and Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge-era Way. They're extremely rare and often difficult to find, so if you find one at a good price we'd recommend picking one up.

3. Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge vinyl

Three Cheers... was really the album that kickstarted it all for MCR way back in 2004. Everything from the band's aesthetic, to the iconic music videos and huge tracks like Helena and I'm Not okay (I Promise) truly set their stall as the band of a generation. If this one isn't in your collection, it's time to sort it out.

4. The Black Parade double vinyl

Vengeful and hopeful, this masterpiece underpinned the defining era of MCR’s career. Not only is this item a true collector’s piece, but it brings with it a certain sense of nostalgia only vinyl can deliver, allowing you to relive the glory days of The Black Parade. A bonus feature is that the last side of the second record is embossed with the cover artwork.

5. Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys vinyl

Boost your MCR vinyl collection further by treating yourself to the Fabulous Killjoys on wax. This power pop masterpiece was the perfect follow up to The Black Parade, the band returning tighter and more confident, and becoming megastars in the process. The artwork is killer, too.

6. Alchemy Rocks MCR Logo Cross Pin Badge Band

Instantly scale up your wardrobe with this awesome MCR metallic pin badge. Stylishly unique and in keeping with the goth-tinged tone, this authentic metallic pin badge is an easy way to instantly stand out as part of the MCR crew. It's super cheap and unisex, too.

7. Military Drummer Black Parade-style jacket

Want to recreate the Welcome To The Black Parade video your way? Look no further than this iconic gothic jacket. Very few people can say they own a piece of clothing from one of the most famous music videos of the 21st century. The jacket delivers a uniquely macabre aesthetic and is available in five sizes so you’ll no doubt find the perfect fit for you. Whether you’re getting ready for one of the highly anticipated reunion concerts or cranking their greatest hits at home, now you can look the part.

8. Sweet Revenge hooded sweater

Feel comfortable but remain stylish with this MCR hoodie, and what better way to celebrate their comeback than by purchasing this classic piece from the Return collection. An ode to their concept album which continued the fictional tragic love story of the band's debut album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge is classic MCR. Designed for men and available in two sizes, this My Chem hoodie is reasonably priced and will keep you warm through the colder months.

9. Rock Sax My Chemical Romance MCR Killjoy Backpack

Boasting a 20-litre capacity and 100 percent polyester construction, this is the ideal backpack for storing all your belongings hassle-free and with added style. We’re loving the Killjoy characters and creepy spider design, and it's even got a headphones port for keeping your cans tidy, plus a handy interior padded pocket for a laptop or tablet.

10. The True Lives of MCR: The Definitive Biography

It doesn’t matter if you’re a die-hard MCR fan or you’re just curious about the band, this book has all the answers. What we love about this is that author Tom Bryant has been given incomparable access to the band throughout their career. The biography features a unique set of interviews with each member as well as their closest friends and allies. It’s super affordable too, and even cheaper if you buy the Kindle edition.

11. My Chemical Romance official MCRX logo beanie

If MCR announce any more shows it's possible you're going to be queueing out in the cold for a while to pick up tickets or to secure your place at the barrier. There's only one band we'd trust to keep our noggins warm in this scenario.

12. My Chemical Romance premium guitar picks

Make like Ray Toro and Frank Iero and channel your guitar heroes with these awesome guitar picks. A set of eight, they come in pairs of the same design, with four different designs in total. Designs include the Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, Welcome to The Black Parade and The Black Parade is Dead! album covers, plus a derivative of the deluxe The Black Parade Vinyl cover.

