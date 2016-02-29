Muse to headline Glastonbury 2016

Muse have been named as headline act on the Friday night of this year’s Glastonbury festival.

They’ll appear on the Pyramid Stage on June 24, making them the first band to have made headline appearances on all three nights of the main event. They’d previously played the Sunday of 2004 and the Saturday of 2010.

Muse marked the announcement by releasing video clips of their previous Glastonbury sets, commenting: “Playing a little show at home.”

The band this month won a Best Rock Album Grammy for seventh album Drones. They launch a European tour in France tonight (February 29) with UK dates to follow in April.

Feb 29: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 01: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 03: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 04: Paris Bercy Arena, France

Mar 06: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 07: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 12: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 13: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 15: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 16: Brussels Palais 12, Belgium

Mar 31:Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Apr 03: London O2 Arena (with NBT)

Apr 05: Dublin 3Arena (with NBT)

Apr 06: Belfast SSE Arena (with NBT)

Apr 08: Manchester Arena (with NBT)

Apr 09: Manchester Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 11: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 12: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 14: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 15: London O2 Arena (with Phantogram)

Apr 17: Glasgow SSE Hydro (with Phantogram)

Apr 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro (with NBT)