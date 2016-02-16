Muse, Waters win Grammys

Muse and Roger Waters both won Grammys at last night’s annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

Muse’s seventh work Drones was named Best Rock Album, after being shortlisted alongside Slipknot, James Bay, Death Cab For Cutie and Highly Suspect.

Frontman Matt Bellamy and drummer Dom Howard were at the ceremony, although they didn’t make an acceptance speech. Howard held up his phone, showing a picture of bassist Chris Wolstenholme, as they posed for photos.

The re-release of Waters’ 1992 solo title Amused To Death took home Best Surround Sound Album. The former Pink Floyd leader shared the glory with his producers, saying via Facebook: “Congratulations to James Guthrie and Joel Plante on their win at The Grammys today.”

Tame Impala’s Currents had been nominated in the Best Alternative Music Album category, and Roger Waters The Wall was among the Best Music Film candidates.

Muse launch a European tour later this month, including UK shows in April.