Muse launch Mercy video

Muse have launched a video for their track Mercy, taken from seventh album Drones.

The follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law was released this week, ahead of the band’s top-billing appearance at the Download festival on June 13 (Saturday). The band released a video for Defector last week.

Meanwhile, bassist Chris Wolstenholme has said the band are interested in making a West End musical version of the album, which explores the concept of losing identity in the face of technological and political pressure.

Wolstenholme tells Music Feeds: “It would be great to be able to do that at some point. In the immediate future, it’s still an album that the fans haven’t heard, so all we can really think about at this point in time is getting the album out and going on tour.

“But it would be great to have it incorporated into some sort of musical or something. It would be very exciting to be a part of it.”

Muse are featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now. They’re currently on tour:

Jun 12: Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 13: Download, UK

Jun 14: Orange Warsaw, Poland

Jun 19: Park Live, Russia

Jun 21: Greenfest, Russia

Jun 24: Provinssirock, FInland

Jun 26: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 28: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 30: Amazon Artist Spotlight, Germany

Jul 02: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 04: Main Square, France

Jul 05: Rock-a-Field: Luxembourg

Jul 09: NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 11: BBN Live, Spain

Jul 13: Musilac, France

Jul 16: Les Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 18: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 25: Fuji Rock, Japan

Sep 13: Lollapalooza, Germany

Sep 19: Beijing MasterCard Center, China

Muse: Your track-by-track guide to 'Drones'