Muse launch Mercy video

Muse have launched a video for their track Mercy, taken from seventh album Drones.
The follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law was released this week, ahead of the band’s top-billing appearance at the Download festival on June 13 (Saturday). The band released a video for Defector last week.
Meanwhile, bassist Chris Wolstenholme has said the band are interested in making a West End musical version of the album, which explores the concept of losing identity in the face of technological and political pressure.
Wolstenholme tells Music Feeds: “It would be great to be able to do that at some point. In the immediate future, it’s still an album that the fans haven’t heard, so all we can really think about at this point in time is getting the album out and going on tour.
“But it would be great to have it incorporated into some sort of musical or something. It would be very exciting to be a part of it.”
Muse are currently on tour:
