Muse launch Defector video

Muse have released a lyric video for their track Defector.

It’s taken from seventh album Drones, set for launch on June 8 and available for pre-order now.

The track starts with a quote from US President John F Kennedy: “We are opposed around the world by a monolithic and ruthless conspiracy that relies primarily on covert means for expanding its sphere of influence, on infiltration instead of invasion, on subversion instead of elections, on intimidation instead of free choice.

“It is a system which has conscripted vast human and material resources into the building of a tightly-knit, highly-efficient machine that combines military, diplomatic, intelligence, economic, scientific and political operations.”

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy previously explained that the album explores “a world run by drones, utilising drones to turn us all into drones.”

He added: “It’s possible to do horrific things at a great distance – without actually feeling any of the consequences, or even feeling responsible. It’s a modern metaphor for what it is to lose empathy.”

The band are featured in the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now. They headline the Download festival at Donington on June 13.