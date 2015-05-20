Classic Rock 211: on sale now

Classic Rock 211 also features Thin Lizzy, Kiss, Muse, H.E.A.T, The Darkness, Paul Weller. Ronnie Wood, My Morning Jacket, Toto… and a free, 15-track CD.

Features

Faith No More “The biggest obstacle is that we had to learn how to trust one another.” FNM bury the past to come back with their first album in 18 years.

Scott Gorham The former Thin Lizzy and current Black Star Riders guitarist tells all about his relationship with Phil Lynott – and how golf saved his life.

Muse Drone warfare, Hollywood marriages, Mutt Lange, Download… rock’s foremost conspiracy theorists tell all.

Beth Hart The blues diva looks back on the demons and dark times that made her who she is today.

**The Darkness **They have a new drummer! Wait a minute, now they don’t! The rejuvenated Hawkins brothers on what went right, then wrong, and now right again.

Beck, Bogert, Appice How an argument over a ham and cheese sandwich caused the break-up of ‘the Cream of the 1970s’.

H.E.A.T On a mission to party like it’s 1989 and bring melodic rock back to the masses.

**My Morning Jacket **Ever wondered what’s the missing link between Metallica and The Muppets? Jim James’ purveyors of cosmic Americana have the answer…

Toto They’re the most rock’n’roll band – ever. Seriously!

What’s on your free CD

Summer Daze: summer’s here (almost), and we have a spit-roast of sizzling new tunes to celebrate, from returning legends to hot ’n’ hungry youths, including Duff McKagan, Ash, Vanilla Fudge, Prong, Mother’s Finest and more…

Regular Features

The Dirt Ex-GN’R men Duff McKagan and Izzy Stradlin reunite in the studio, Sammy Hagar launches hearing initiative… Win Download tickets… say hello to The Riptide Movement and Banditos, welcome back Raven, Goatsnake and Nelson…

Raw Power Both modern and vintage, have yerselves a jubilee with the silver-cabbed 2555X Marshall stack.

The Stories Behind The Songs Carl Perkins: It’s been covered by everyone from Black Sabbath to Bruce Springsteen. This is how Blue Suede Shoes became the original rock’n’roll anthem.

Q&A David Coverdale: The Whitesnake singer is spoiling for a fight with the ‘haters’ who have derided his latest album. And Classic Rock is first in the firing line…

Reviews New albums from Muse, The Darkness, Jeff Beck, Raven, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Helloween, Tremonti, King King, Graham Parker And The Rumour… Reissues from ELP, Hanoi Rocks, Spooky Tooth, Gillan, VdGG, Mike Oldfield, Accept… DVDs, films and books on Andy Fraser, Killing Joke, Jack Bruce, Peter Perrett… Live reviews of UFO, Von Hertzen Brothers, Blues Pills, Electric Wizard, Henry’s Funeral Shoe…

Buyer’s Guide Paul Weller: From punk upstart with The Jam to the solo Modfather, this is the best of Woking’s favourite son.

Letters Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Lives previews Gig previews from Black Stone Cherry, Kiss, 10cc, L7 and The Angels, plus full listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load Ronnie Wood: He once drank for England and calls himself “a great hang”, but never, ever accuse him of dying his hair.

If your newsagent isn’t selling issue 211 of Classic Rock, you can order it online.

Alternatively, you can download the Classic Rock magazine app from iTunes.