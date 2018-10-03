Muse announce Royal Albert Hall show

Muse have announced that they will be performing at The Royal Albert Hall later in the year, to raise money for The Prince’s Trust.

Taking place on December 03, it will mark the band’s first UK show since their headline set at Reading and Leeds in August 2017. It also marks ten years since they last took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy says of the benefit date: “For a long time, we’ve admired the work of The Prince’s Trust.

"When we were starting out as a band, the Trust actually gave us a small grant to buy our first PA system, which I still have to this day. It really helped set us up on the right road and we’re delighted to be able to play a show to raise funds for them.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am GMT on October 12, though an early access ticket pre-sale will take place on Wednesday 10th October for fans who have pre-ordered new album Simulation Theory. Tickets will be limited to two per person, to try to combat touts and secondary retailers.

The Prince’s Trust Chief Executive, Nick Stace, says: “We’re incredibly proud to count the band Muse among our alumni here at The Prince’s Trust, and thrilled that they are putting on this special concert in aid of the charity.

"The show will raise vital funds for the work we do at The Prince’s Trust to help young people reach their potential and achieve their dreams”.