Muse to release new album Simulation Theory on November 9

Muse - Simulation Theory 1. Algorithm

2. The Dark Side

3. Pressure

4. Propaganda

5. Break it To Me

6. Something Human

7. Thought Contagion

8. Get Up And Fight

9. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Muse have announced they will release their new album, Simulation Theory, on November 9.

The new album will be released by Warners. It has been produced by the band along with producers Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback and Timbaland. The band have also released a video for new track The Dark Side, which you can watch below. The new video follows a similar futuristic theme that the band displayed in previous videos for Something Human and Dig Down as well as the artwork for the new album. The band will be releasing a video for every track on the album.

Artwork for the album was illustrated by digital artist Kyle Lambert, who has done the poster art for Stranger Things, Jurassic Park, and many other films. The Super Deluxe cover was illustrated by Paul Shipper, whose previous work includes Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Infinity War, amongst others.

Simulation Theory is already available to pre order from the band's website in deluxe and standard formats. The deluxe edition five alternative versions of Algorithm, Propaganda, The Dark Side, Something Human and Dig Down.

Anyone buying Simulation Theory through the band’s store will get early access to tickets for Muse’s 2019 tour.