Motorhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy & Soundgarden lead 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominations

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the list of nominees for next year’s event.

A total of 16 artists have been announced, including Motorhead, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, T-Rex, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Pat Benatar, Todd Rundgren and Depeche Mode.

The list is completed by Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Kraftwerk, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

The list marks the first time that Motorhead, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, T. Rex, Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. have been nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Fans will once again have the chance to cast their vote in the annual fan ballot. For the first time, you can search Google for “Rock Hall Fan Vote” or “Vote” with any of the nominees name to cast your choice immediately.

Fans will be able to vote once a day through January 10, 2020, and pick up to five nominees per ballot.

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020, with the final selection set to be announced early next year.

The Class Of 2019 was announced last December, with Def Leppard, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson all being inducted in March this year.