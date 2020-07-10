Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and more confirmed for Better Noise Music Festival

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach are among the names confirmed for the upcoming Better Noise Music Festival.

The online event will take place on July 16 at 6pm (11pm BST) on both YouTube and Facebook, with other artists confirmed including The Hu, Awolnation, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New, Tuk Smith and Fire From The Gods.

Organisers say: “While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music.

“The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16 and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.”

The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive and will feature live performances and previously unseen footage. Check out a trailer for the Better Noise Festival below, where you’ll also find a full list of the artists taking part.

For further information, visit the Better Noise website.

We’re very excited to announce the Better Noise Music Festival, which will benefit @GlobalRecovery3. Tune in to the livestream event on July 16th at 6pm EST! #BNMFest Subscribe to the @BetterNoise Music Youtube Channel to stay updated: https://t.co/GwkL6TtcaJ pic.twitter.com/EgRRNddSktJuly 9, 2020

Better Noise Music Festival - Confirmed Artists

Motley Crue

Five Finger Death Punch

Papa Roach

Awolnation

Cory Marks

Dirty Heads

The Hu

Bad Wolves

Escape The Fate

From Ashes To New

Fire From The Gods

Bleeker

Tuk Smith

Islander

All Good Things

Hyro The Hero

Eva Under Fire

Nevrlands

Little Stranger

Tempt

The Bottom Line

Thousand Thoughts