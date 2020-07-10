Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and more confirmed for Better Noise Music Festival

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach are among the names confirmed for the upcoming Better Noise Music Festival.
The online event will take place on July 16 at 6pm (11pm BST) on both YouTube and Facebook, with other artists confirmed including The Hu, Awolnation, Bad Wolves, Escape The Fate, From Ashes To New, Tuk Smith and Fire From The Gods.
Organisers say: “While the world is wondering what unexpected event will befall us next, Better Noise is kickstarting the summer with a virtual music festival that will feature some of the biggest names in rock music.
“The event will air worldwide on Thursday, July 16 and will raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiatives Foundation to provide critical support services for those in early recovery from substance use disorder.”
The event will be hosted in partnership with LiveXLive and will feature live performances and previously unseen footage. Check out a trailer for the Better Noise Festival below, where you’ll also find a full list of the artists taking part.
For further information, visit the Better Noise website.
We’re very excited to announce the Better Noise Music Festival, which will benefit @GlobalRecovery3. Tune in to the livestream event on July 16th at 6pm EST! #BNMFest Subscribe to the @BetterNoise Music Youtube Channel to stay updated: https://t.co/GwkL6TtcaJ pic.twitter.com/EgRRNddSktJuly 9, 2020
Better Noise Music Festival - Confirmed Artists
Motley Crue
Five Finger Death Punch
Papa Roach
Awolnation
Cory Marks
Dirty Heads
The Hu
Bad Wolves
Escape The Fate
From Ashes To New
Fire From The Gods
Bleeker
Tuk Smith
Islander
All Good Things
Hyro The Hero
Eva Under Fire
Nevrlands
Little Stranger
Tempt
The Bottom Line
Thousand Thoughts