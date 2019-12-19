Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett add more dates to summer tour

Next year’s summer stadium tour featuring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett will now begin in June, after a further seven dates were added.

The run of shows will now kick off at the Alamodome in San Antonio on June 21 and also visit Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Cleveland.

Def leppard frontman Joe Elliott says: “The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced. Well it’s out there now and it keeps getting bigger and bigger. This is going to be a monster of a tour!”

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx adds: “Little did we know that making The Dirt movie would lead us to this exciting new place touring stadiums with our friends in Def Leppard. We are beyond excited for this tour to begin.”

Tickets for the new shows will go on pre-sale on January 6, with the bands also confirming that the previously announced dates in Charlotte, Arlington, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Seattle have now sold out.

Find a full list of dates below.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jun 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Jun 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jun 25: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jun 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Jun 29: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Cincinnati Great American Ballpark, OH

Jul 03: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA