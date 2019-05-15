Stevie Nicks, Nancy Wilson, Joan Jett and more to auction items for charity

Stevie Nicks, Nancy Wilson, Joan Jett, Patti Smith and Lita Ford are just some of the names who will sell items to raise money for charity later this month.

They’ve come together in collaboration with Reverb to generate cash for 10 charities that empower female, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth through music.

The Girls Rock Reverb Gives Auction will get under way on May 21 and run through May 28 and will feature used or signed music gear, memorabilia, concert tickets, VIP experiences and more.

Some of the featured items include a microphone signed by Nicks and a Nancy Wilson autographed Oscar Schmidt Autoharp. Signed albums will also be available to bid on along with a wealth of other exclusive items.

Other artists donating items include Evanescence’s Amy Lee, the B-52s, Mavis Staples, Chelsea Wolfe, Bonnie Raitt, Annie Lennox, Sharon Van Etten, Chvrches and dozens more.

Those interested in the auction are asked to register on the Reverb website before May 21.