Motley Crue call for fan votes over UK dates

Motley Crue are asking fans to help plot the European leg of their Final Tour.

The band have set up a website at www.demand.motley.com on which fans can vote for their home town. Votes can also be cast on social media using the hashtag #demandthecrue

Crue have just wrapped up the Australian leg of what will be their last ever tour together and are due to play a number of European festivals, including Download. They return for a string of North American dates before their last ever gig, which takes place in Los Angeles at the end of the year.

Bassist Nikki Sixx said recently that his band Sixx AM will never perform Crue songs live, insisting he never wants to try and replicate his ‘big’ band’s sound.