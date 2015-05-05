Sixx AM won't trade off Crue legacy

Nikki Sixx has big plans for Sixx AM when Motley Crue’s Final Tour is over – and they don’t include living off his ‘big’ band’s legacy.

The bassist and his Crue bandmates are putting the band to bed with a world tour that ends on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles. And after taking a month off, Sixx will get to work on Sixx AM’s fourth album and put in place plans to tour the world with guitarist DJ Ashba and frontman James Michael.

And Sixx is so excited by the possibilities that lie ahead, he has vowed never to play Motley Crue songs as part of a Sixx AM set.

Sixx tells Riff You: “We don’t play Motley Crue music and we never will play Motley Crue music. The day Motley Crue plays its last show, I will never play another Motley Crue song again… even if it’s one I wrote. To be respectful to Motley Crue is the biggest gift I can give to fans.

“What’s important to me is to never do anything I already did in Motley Crue, because I cherish that music, those times and those band members. So, I never want to try and replicate that.”

While Sixx says he believes Sixx AM are destined to become an “arena band,” he is comfortable with the smaller status they currently hold.

He adds: “When you’re in a band like AC/DC, or Van Halen, or Motley Crue, or Guns N’ Roses, you do something and you have a sound – it’s really potent and amazing. But Sixx AM is a different kind of band, because no one is really holding us accountable, they’re just allowing us to make pretty obscure and wide strokes – and we’re taking advantage of it.”

Sixx AM released third album Modern Vintage last year. Members of Motley Crue recently said they couldn’t care less whether the band is ever inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.