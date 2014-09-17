Crue will make last stand in LA

Motley Crue will end their final tour where they began by playing the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles in 2016, says frontman Vince Neil.

The band signed a contract at the beginning of this year, agreeing that their current world tour would be their last – and opening them up to legal action if they hit the road ever again.

The plan keeps them on the road for 16 more months and involves the release of a movie based on iconic biography The Dirt, while the chances of a new album remain uncertain.

Neil tells Las Vegas Weekly: “Rumour has it, the last few shows are going to be in Vegas and LA, because we want to end in Los Angeles, where we started.

“After 2015, we’ll do three nights at one of the arenas in LA, then do a special show at the Whiskey A Go Go on our 35th anniversary.”

Tour plans are expected to include another run of US shows after visits to the UK and Europe.

Drummer Tommy Lee recently said the band were looking forward to a “happy funeral” when the final tour came to an end.

Meanwhile, bassist Nikki Sixx has released a video of his undercover performance as a record store assistant in New Jersey. Posing as an employee called Larry, he admits: “I have not worked in a record store in 35 years.”