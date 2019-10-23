A Formal Horse to release debut album in November

Southampton's avant proggers A Formal Horse will release their debut album, Here Comes A Man From The Council With A Flamethrower, in November.

The band have thus far released three EPs, 2014's self-titled A Formal Horse, 2015's Morning Jigsaw and 2017's Made In Chelsea. The new 16-track Here Comes A Man From The Council With A Flamethrower wil be released digitally through the band's bandcamp page on November 22. It will also be available as a CD which comes in LP gatefold style double card wallet with full colour litho printed 12 page booklet, featuring original artwork by Julia Soboleva.

Pre-orders are currently available (£10 for digital, £12 for CD) for which you get brand new track Lonely Doe, Young Doe. See A Formal Horse's bandcamp page for more details.