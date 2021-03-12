Morse Portnoy George announce Cover To Cover vinyl releases

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George, collectively known as Morse Portnoy George, have announced they will release the first two volumes of their Cover To Cover releases on vinyl for the very first time on InsideOut Music on April 23.

The Cover To Cover series sees the trio, who all feature in Neal Morse's own band, indulging in cover versions of some of their favourite sings from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The original Cover To Cover was released in 2006 and followed it up with a second volume Cover 2 Cover in 2012.

“One of the first things myself, Neal and Randy usually start talking about what we can cover when we gather for one of Neal’s solo albums, should we have some leftover time at the end of the session," explains drummer Mike Portnoy. "Most of the songs are rooted in the 60s and 70s and are songs / bands we grew up with.” Explains George, “We all share an attachment for this era of music, so we each throw out song ideas, see what sticks, and record the ones we like the most!”

Morse Portnoy George released a third volume, Cov3r To Cov3r, last year, and collected all three volumes into one CD set Cover To Cover Anthology.

Both Cover To Cover and Cover 2 Cover will be released on Gatefold 180g 2LP and CD.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Morse Portnoy George: Cover To Cover

1. Where The Streets Have No Name (U2)

2. I’m The Man (Joe Jackson)

3. What Is Life? (George Harrison)

4. Badge (Cream)

5. Maybe I’m Amazed (Paul McCartney)

6. Day After Day (Badfinger)

7. Pleasant Valley Sunday (The Monkees)

8. Tuesday Afternoon (The Moody Blues)

9. Can’t Find My Way Home (Blind Faith)

10. I’m Free / Sparks (The Who)

11. Where Do The Children Play (Cat Stevens)

12. Feelin’ Stronger Everyday (Chicago)

13. Rock N Roll Suicide (David Bowie)

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Morse Portnoy George: Cover 2 Cover

1. (What's So Funny About) Peace, Love & Understanding (Elvis Costello)

2. Lido Shuffle (Boz Scaggs)

3. Crazy Horses (The Osmonds)

4. Driven To Tears (The Police)

5. Come Sail Away (Styx)

6. Rikki Don’t Lose That Number (Steely Dan)

7. Lemons Never Forget (The Bee Gees)

8. The Letter (Joe Cocker)

9. I Saw The Light (Todd Rundgren)

10. Teacher (Jethro Tull)

11. Southern Man/Needle And The Damage Done/Cinnamon Girl (Neil Young)

12. Starless (King Crimson)