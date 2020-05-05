Morse Portnoy George announce new covers collection

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy and Randy George have announced the release of a third volume of their covers albums, entitled Cove3r To Cov3r, which will be released through InsideOut Music on July 24.

At the same time the Cover To Cover Anthology will also be released, collecting the new volume with the two previous releases. The albums see the Neal Morse Band members covering a mixture of classics songs that have inspired them.

Cov3r To Cov3r features Yes vocalist Jon Davison singing on a cover of Richie Havens' No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed (itself covered by yes on their debut album) as well as songs from King Crimson, Jethro Tull, David Bowie and Gerry Rafferty.

"Well, here we are... Cover To Cover Volume 3," exclaims Mike Portnoy. "Been looking forward to finally doing another one of these as I absolutely love the first two we did! In fact, these Cover To Cover albums are some of my favorite albums in my catalog and are always the CDs I give to family and friends to enjoy.

"Mainly because they help show the music that helped shape myself, Neal and Randy. Everybody expects the obvious prog classics (or in my case some of the more metal stuff), but the range of artists on these Cover To Cover albums as just as important ingredients. I hope you enjoy listening to them as much as we did recording them."

Cov3r To Cov3r will be released as as CD, Gatefold 2LP + CD & as Digital Album.

(Image credit: For The Lost)

Morse Portnoy George: Cov3r To Cov3r

1. No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed (Yes)

2. Hymn 43 (Jethro Tull)

3. Life On Mars (David Bowie)

4. Baker Street (Gerry Rafferty)

5. It Don’t Come Easy (Ringo Starr)

6. Baby Blue (Badfinger)

7. One More Red Nightmare (King Crimson)

8. Black Coffee In Bed (Squeeze)

9. Tempted (Squeeze)

10. Runnin’ Down A Dream (Tom Petty)

11. Let Love Rule (Lenny Kravitz)