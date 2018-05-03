Moose Blood show their darker side in new video for Can We Stay Like This

Moose Blood have released a video for their new single Can We Stay Like This.

It’s been taken from the band’s latest album I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore which launched in March via Hopeless Records.

The promo was directed by Tyler Zelinsky, with the band reporting it has a “darker tone than anything we’ve done before.”

They add: “It’s a mood we’ve been trying to achieve from a video for a while now, and we’re really happy with the way it all came together.”

Zelinsky says: “I loved working with Moose Blood on this one. They had this great idea for an image of love lost that served as the jumping off point for the video.

“We open on a couple on the run á la True Romance, although in this telling they’ve met their demise. That image really plays contrary to what the song is actually about – wanting to stay in a perfect moment with the one you love.”

Zelinsky continues: “The video is about getting back to that place as described in the song and the desire to undo that which can’t be undone. There’s a perfect moment for this couple that’s the polar opposite of where we find them and it’s impossible to get there because time only runs in one direction – although not in film.

“That’s the magic of the video, taking them back to that moment. By playing out the action in reverse time, the lyrics aren’t ironic to the images anymore and can actually be taken quite literally. They’re being brought back to life as the song asks, ‘Can we stay like this?’”

Moose Blood will head out on tour later this month for a run of shows which includes a set at the 2000 Trees festival.

Moose Blood 2018 tour dates

May 25: Kingston Upon Thames The Hippodrome, UK - BUY TICKETS

May 26: Leeds Slam Dunk Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

May 27: Hatfield Slam Dunk Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

May 28: Birmingham Slam Dunk Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

May 30: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium - BUY TICKETS

May 31: Hamburg Knust, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 01: Nürnburg Rock am Ring, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 03: Nürburg Rock im Park, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 04: Berlin Musik und Frieden, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 05: Dresden Beatpol, Germany - BUY TICKETS

Jun 06: Prague Futurum, Czech Republic - BUY TICKETS

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland - BUY TICKETS

Jun 09: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands - BUY TICKETS

Jun 10: Paris Boule Noire, France - BUY TICKETS

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain - BUY TICKETS

Jul 12-14: Cheltenham 2000 Trees - BUY TICKETS

Jul 19-22: Oxfordshire Truck Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 26-29: Matlock Y Not Festival, UK - BUY TICKETS

Aug 31: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 01: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 02: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 03: Melbourne Arrow on Swanston, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 05: Wollongong Uni Bar, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 06: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 07: Newcastle The Small Ballroom, Australia - BUY TICKETS

Sep 08: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia - BUY TICKETS