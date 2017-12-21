Justin Hayward “thrilled” at Moody Blues Hall Of Fame induction

Justin Hayward says he’s “thrilled” that The Moody Blues will enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.
They were last week named in the class of 2018 along with Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
The band have been eligible for the last 25 years – and Hayward admits he thought their chance had gone.
He tells Guitar World: “To be honest, I kind of doubted it because it had been so long. But when it finally happened I was absolutely thrilled.
“For Moody Blues fans, it’s galvanised the music they love. I’m very pleased for them and for us.
“It’s a privilege to be in the same street as Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, and then to have Nina Simone inducted posthumously at the same time makes the whole thing complete. She was such a huge influence on me in my late teens and early twenties.”
Hayward will be inducted along with Graeme Edge, Denny Laine, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas – and he hints that the night could see a reunion with Pinder and Thomas for a live performance.
He says: “I think the spirit is willing. Let’s put it that way.”
Last month, a 50th anniversary edition of the band’s Days Of Future Passed was released and Hayward and The Moody Blues have a run of US tour dates planned for next month, culminating with four nights at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas.
Find further details below.
- 2017: The Prog critics' choice
- The Best Things You'll Read This Year
- The Audio Archive – exclusive to TeamRock+ members
- Classic Rock's 50 albums of 2017
Tour Dates
|Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 5:00PM
|Moody Blues Cruise DEPARTS
|Miami, United States
|Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10:30AM
|Moody Blues Cruise REACHES
|George Town, Cayman Islands
|Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:00AM
|Moody Blues Cruise REACHES
|Cozumel, Mexico
|Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 6:00AM
|Moody Blues Cruise ENDS
|Miami, United States
|Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Hard Rock Live
|Hollywood, United States
|Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|CFE Arena
|Orlando, United States
|Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|Clearwater, United States
|Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Germain Arena
|Estero, United States
|Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Saenger Theatre New Orleans
|New Orleans, United States
|Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land
|Sugar Land, United States
|Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Majestic Theatre San Antonio
|San Antonio, United States
|Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:30PM
|H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park, United States
|Monday, January 22, 2018 at 8:00PM
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Irving, United States
|Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Bok Center
|Tulsa, United States
|Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, United States
|Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, United States
|Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, United States
|Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas
|Las Vegas, United States
The Prog Interview: Inside the mind of The Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward