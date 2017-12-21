Trending

Justin Hayward “thrilled” at Moody Blues Hall Of Fame induction

By Prog  

Justin Hayward is delighted that The Moody Blues will enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year - and hints that a reunion with Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas is possible

Justin Hayward
(Image: © Getty)

Justin Hayward says he’s “thrilled” that The Moody Blues will enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

They were last week named in the class of 2018 along with Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The band have been eligible for the last 25 years – and Hayward admits he thought their chance had gone.

He tells Guitar World: “To be honest, I kind of doubted it because it had been so long. But when it finally happened I was absolutely thrilled.

“For Moody Blues fans, it’s galvanised the music they love. I’m very pleased for them and for us.

“It’s a privilege to be in the same street as Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, and then to have Nina Simone inducted posthumously at the same time makes the whole thing complete. She was such a huge influence on me in my late teens and early twenties.”

Hayward will be inducted along with Graeme Edge, Denny Laine, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas – and he hints that the night could see a reunion with Pinder and Thomas for a live performance.

He says: “I think the spirit is willing. Let’s put it that way.”

Last month, a 50th anniversary edition of the band’s Days Of Future Passed was released and Hayward and The Moody Blues have a run of US tour dates planned for next month, culminating with four nights at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 5:00PMMoody Blues Cruise DEPARTSMiami, United States
Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10:30AMMoody Blues Cruise REACHESGeorge Town, Cayman Islands
Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:00AMMoody Blues Cruise REACHESCozumel, Mexico
Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 6:00AMMoody Blues Cruise ENDSMiami, United States
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 8:00PMHard Rock LiveHollywood, United States
Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PMCFE ArenaOrlando, United States
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PMRuth Eckerd HallClearwater, United States
Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:30PMGermain ArenaEstero, United States
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 8:00PMSaenger Theatre New OrleansNew Orleans, United States
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8:00PMSmart Financial Centre At Sugar LandSugar Land, United States
Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00PMMajestic Theatre San AntonioSan Antonio, United States
Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:30PMH-E-B Center at Cedar ParkCedar Park, United States
Monday, January 22, 2018 at 8:00PMThe Pavilion at Toyota Music FactoryIrving, United States
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8:00PMBok CenterTulsa, United States
Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PMWynn Theater at Wynn Las VegasLas Vegas, United States
Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:00PMWynn Theater at Wynn Las VegasLas Vegas, United States
Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:00PMWynn Theater at Wynn Las VegasLas Vegas, United States
Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8:00PMWynn Theater at Wynn Las VegasLas Vegas, United States

