Justin Hayward “thrilled” at Moody Blues Hall Of Fame induction

Justin Hayward says he’s “thrilled” that The Moody Blues will enter the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

They were last week named in the class of 2018 along with Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The band have been eligible for the last 25 years – and Hayward admits he thought their chance had gone.

He tells Guitar World: “To be honest, I kind of doubted it because it had been so long. But when it finally happened I was absolutely thrilled.

“For Moody Blues fans, it’s galvanised the music they love. I’m very pleased for them and for us.

“It’s a privilege to be in the same street as Buddy Holly and the Everly Brothers, and then to have Nina Simone inducted posthumously at the same time makes the whole thing complete. She was such a huge influence on me in my late teens and early twenties.”

Hayward will be inducted along with Graeme Edge, Denny Laine, John Lodge, Mike Pinder and Ray Thomas – and he hints that the night could see a reunion with Pinder and Thomas for a live performance.

He says: “I think the spirit is willing. Let’s put it that way.”

Last month, a 50th anniversary edition of the band’s Days Of Future Passed was released and Hayward and The Moody Blues have a run of US tour dates planned for next month, culminating with four nights at the Encore Theatre in Las Vegas.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at 5:00PM Moody Blues Cruise DEPARTS Miami, United States Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 10:30AM Moody Blues Cruise REACHES George Town, Cayman Islands Friday, January 5, 2018 at 10:00AM Moody Blues Cruise REACHES Cozumel, Mexico Sunday, January 7, 2018 at 6:00AM Moody Blues Cruise ENDS Miami, United States Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 8:00PM Hard Rock Live Hollywood, United States Friday, January 12, 2018 at 8:00PM CFE Arena Orlando, United States Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 8:00PM Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, United States Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 7:30PM Germain Arena Estero, United States Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 8:00PM Saenger Theatre New Orleans New Orleans, United States Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Smart Financial Centre At Sugar Land Sugar Land, United States Friday, January 19, 2018 at 8:00PM Majestic Theatre San Antonio San Antonio, United States Sunday, January 21, 2018 at 7:30PM H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Cedar Park, United States Monday, January 22, 2018 at 8:00PM The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, United States Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 8:00PM Bok Center Tulsa, United States Friday, January 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, United States Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, United States Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at 8:00PM Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, United States Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 8:00PM Wynn Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, United States

The Prog Interview: Inside the mind of The Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward