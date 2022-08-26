Monolithe Noir pay tribute to Dead Can Dance in new video for Askre

Belgian krautrock trio Monolithe Noir have released a visualizer video for their brooding new song Askre, which you can watch below.

The new track pays tribute to Dead Can Dance and is taken from the band's brand new album Rin, which is out today through Capitane Records.

"Conceived as a kind of homage to the British Australian band's The Serpent's Egg digital medieval inclination, Askre means chest in Breton," explains Antoine Pasqualini. It also means conscience. The song was built on a theme played on a hurdy-gurdy I built myself during lockdown. I have been fascinated by this instrument for about two years now but never had the money to buy one.

"Since I like woodwork and was as interested by the technical aspect of the instrument than its sound I decided I'd gather pieces of woods, bones and metal to build one myself. I found some measurements and information here and there and took advantage of the impossibility to play shows. It took me a few months and I often used on Rin.

"Unfortunately I can't use it on stage because it's too hard to tune, between other reasons. For the rhythmical part Yannick Dupont played a whole ensemble of percussions, improvising, as usual. First track of the B face of Rin, Askre is somehow the continuation of Balafenn's glance overseas."

Rin, the band's third album, means secret in Breton, was recorded and mixed between a cellar, two apartments and a family home, and written, produced and mixed by Monolithe Noir. Analog summing and additional mixing was by Pieterjan Coppejans (Robot studios) and the album was mastered by Remy Lebbos at Rare Sound Studio.

You can view the new album artwork by by Nina De Angelis and by Nina De Angelis and Thomas Jean Henry below.