Mongol Horde mark their return with a UK tour

Mongol Horde have announced their return with a small UK tour which will take place early next year.

The band featuring vocalist Frank Turner, guitarist Matt Nasir and drummer Ben Dawson haven’t played live since their appearance at the Reading festival in 2014.

The live shows will take place towards the end of January in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

A statement reads: “First emerging and playing two tiny shows in August 2012 plus the Reading and Leeds Festival, Mongol Horde released one of 2014’s most twisted and ferocious albums with their self-titled debut through Xtra Mile Recordings.

“They then tackled a brief UK summer tour including a second appearance at Reading and Leeds before Frank and Matt went back to their day jobs and started writing and recording Frank Turner’s sixth album Positive Songs For Negative People.”

Tickets for all four shows are available now via Ticketmaster.

Find a list of dates below.

Mongol Horde 2018 UK tour

Jan 25: Glasgow King Tut’s

Jan 26: Manchester Academy 3

Jan 27: Birmingham O2 Institute

Jan 28: London Scala

