Molybaron release new live video for Animals

French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have released a new live video for the track Animals which you can watch below. Animals originally featured on the band's second album, The Mutiny, which has just been reissued by InsideOut Music.

"It was an incredible feeling to be back on stage after 21 long months, doing what we love," says singer and guitarist Gary Kelly. "We can't wait to get back on the road again to play 'The Mutiny' all across Europe! We hope you enjoy this live clip."

The Mutiny is available as 180g black Vinyl, 180g transpaent pink-black marbled vinyl (only available via French outlets) a strictly limited 180g transparent red-black marbled vinyl (only available via Distro EU) a strictly limited CD PocketPac (eco-friendly packaging) and as a digital album.

Molybaron have previously released a video for Lucifer.

Get The Mutiny.