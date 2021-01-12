Mogwai release video for new single Ritchie Sacramento

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have released a video for brand new song Ritchie Sacramento. It's taken from the band's upcoming album As The Love Continues which will be released through Rock Action Records on February 19.

Ritchie Sacramento, unusually for Mogwai, features quietly melodic vocals, oscillating between moments of tranquility and disorder. The track’s video was created within the Unreal Games Engine by director Sam Wiehl, who has previously collaborated with Ladytron, Forest Swords and the Valentino fashion house, and created a whole first person multi level computer game for the song, which then formed the animations and narratives for the video.

“Ritchie Sacramento’s title came from a misunderstanding a friend of ours had about how to say Ryuichi Sakamoto. The lyrics were inspired by a story Bob Nastanovich shared about his friend and bandmate David Berman who proclaimed “Rise Crystal Spear” as he threw a shovel at a sports car. The song is dedicated to all the musician friends we’ve lost over the years.”

Mogwai will offer a further preview of the album by performing As The Love Continues in full at a live streamed show, recorded at Tramway in their hometown. The performance will be broadcast worldwide on February 13 at 8pm GMT. Directed by the band’s long term collaborator Antony Crook, the broadcast will be the first opportunity to hear the new album in full alongside highlights from the band’s terrific back catalogue. Tickets are on sale now.