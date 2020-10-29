Mogwai return with video for new song Dry Fantasy

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have released a video for brand new song Dry Fantasy. It's taken from the band's just announced new album As The Love Continues which will be released through Rock Action Records on February 19. You can see the new album artwork and watch the video below.

As The Love Continues was recorded earlier this year with producer Dave Fridmann and features contributions from Atticus Ross on Midnight Flit and Colin Stetson on Pat Stains). As The Love Continues will arrive 25 years on from the release of the band’s debut single Tuner/Lower.

The new album was originally planned to be recorded in America, but the pandemic led to a relocation to Worcestershire and with producer Dave Fridmann separated by an ocean but appearing like an Orwellian oppressor. This pandemic necessity was quickly routine, it also bought them a little more time.

Unable to perform the album for the time being, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite hopes the music can take you from somewhere different to where you are, “unless you are somewhere really amazing and then why are you listening to some weird music like this?”

Dry Fantasy is the first single to be taken from the record, a celestial track centred around a reverberating synth repetition, which reaches a state of dreamlike grandeur as guitars and bass drift in and out of the track. The track is accompanied by a video directed by Vaj.Power which draws interspersing images of blossoming flowers with the gnarled surfaces of a distant planet.

Pre-order As The Love Continues.

(Image credit: Rock Action Records)

Mogwai: As The Love Continues

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It's What I Want To Do, Mum