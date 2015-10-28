Modern Baseball confirm UK shows and release EP

Modern Baseball have announced two UK shows for early 2016 as Brendan Lukens continues to improve following treatment for mental ill health and substance abuse.

The band cancelled their scheduled appearances at Reading and Leeds festivals this summer and also pulled the plug on a tour of Australia as Lukens sought help.

He tells Noisey that he hasn’t had a drink for two months after previously relying heavily on booze and marijuana. He adds: “I’ve always dealt with depression and anxiety and I’ve always kind of dealt with substance abuse as well. Over the last two years, as we’ve started travelling more and doing more exciting things, all of those exciting things started building up, to the point where I just broke.”

Now that the singer/guitarist is on the mend, Modern Baseball have returned to the road and are currently on a widespread North American tour.

They have also announced two UK shows for February next year. They play at London’s Electric Ballroom on February 26 and Manchester’s Gorilla on February 26. Tickets are available at Dice.

Lukens says: “I just wanted to thank you all so much for the unbelievable support as I continue my journey to happy and healthy living. I love y’all, never forget it.”

Modern Baseball have also released an EP. MoBo Presents: The Perfect Cast EP Featuring Modern Baseball is available via Lame-O Records’ Bandcamp page and can be streamed below.