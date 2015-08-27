Modern Baseball step back from live shows

Modern Baseball have cancelled their scheduled appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend as mainman Brendan Lukens deals with mental health issues.

And they’ve also pulled the plug on their upcoming tour of Australia with Iron Chic as the vocalist and guitarist takes steps to get help.

Lukens says in a statement: ”I’ve spent most of my life struggling with anxiety and depression, and after the last few months it’s evident that it’s time to put everything else aside to focus on making steps towards positive mental health.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so understanding through all of this – the continuous support Modern Baseball and myself have received since 2011 is so amazing.

“We promise to make it to the UK and Australia soon, until then keep doing what you’re doing.”

The bands released their second album You’re Gonna Miss It All last year.