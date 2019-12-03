Missed out on a Black Friday bargain? These ace music deals are still live

Yeah we know, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great, but why do they have to happen on a Friday and Monday? We're too busy at work or going out to think about scouring the web for the best deals on speakers, headphones and turntables.

But if you're still on the lookout for a bargain, all is not lost! And just because you missed out on all the bargain bagging action of the last few days doesn't mean there aren't still some mega deals to be had.

We've picked out our top deals that are still live. These are the best prices on the web right now, so if you're looking for something for yourself, or a cut-price Christmas gift for a music-loving pal, this is a good place to start.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 , now $279 @Walmart Looking for some premium wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones? These comfy cans are ideal for drowning out the din on your commute or long train journey. You can control your tunes with Google Assistant, too. View Deal

Marshall Monitor Bluetooth 'phones: were £220, now £140

Soulful sound performance, big on comfort and with those iconic rock'n'roll good looks, this is a great chance to snap up premium headphones for a much more affordable price. Hell, they sure beat Beats.View Deal

Speakers

Sonos Play:1: was £170 , now £129.97 at Currys

A 5-star What HiFi? award winner, the Sonos Play:1 came out in 2013, but still stands up today. It's the same great-sounding wireless speaker, but software tweaks have brought improved sound, as well as Trueplay technology and even more streaming services. If you're just starting with Sonos, this is a great place to begin. View Deal

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker: was £429, now £329

Cool Marshall looks, big Marshall sound, all for a sensible price. Woburn II hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Two 1" tweeters and dual 5.25" subwoofers are individually powered by class D amps for a total of 110 watts of power. The wooden cabinet construction helps provide a warm, natural sound and the bass reflex system includes a port to increase efficiency at low frequencies. Get it now before it's gone. View Deal

Jarre AeroSkull XS Bluetooth Speaker: was £219, now £69.50

Probably the maddest Bluetooth speaker bargain you'll see this Cyber Monday. At almost £150 off, there isn't much that needs to be said about this: IT'S A GIANT CHROME SKULL THAT PLAYS MUSIC AND WE WANT ONE FOR THE OFFICE!View Deal

Turntables

Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB: £249 £199 at Currys

This sleek turntable delivers a robust build, powerful direct drive with pitch control and USB interface – which makes it a good option for either mixing or home use.View Deal

Merch

David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were £90 , now £58.50

These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.

View Deal

David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were £65 , now £42.25

The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal

David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were £60 , now £39

The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal

Queen Monopoly: Now £25.55

Forget about the traditional Monopoly locations and instead embrace this collaboration between the world famous board game and legendary rockers Queen. Tour the world and choose player pieces which have been designed after famous Queen moments.View Deal

Subscriptions

Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99!

You’ll never be short of something to listen to with round the clock access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. The offer expires on 6 January. Cancel anytime.View Deal