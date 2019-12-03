Missed out on a Black Friday bargain? These ace music deals are still live

Yeah we know, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great, but why do they have to happen on a Friday and Monday? We're too busy at work or going out to think about scouring the web for the best deals on speakers, headphones and turntables.
But if you're still on the lookout for a bargain, all is not lost! And just because you missed out on all the bargain bagging action of the last few days doesn't mean there aren't still some mega deals to be had.
We've picked out our top deals that are still live. These are the best prices on the web right now, so if you're looking for something for yourself, or a cut-price Christmas gift for a music-loving pal, this is a good place to start.
Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones:
£330.00 £229
These ace headphones not only top our best headphones round-up, but they also hold the crown for our best noise cancelling headphones. This discount means they're more affordable at £229 right now.View Deal
Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was
$349, now $279 @Walmart Looking for some premium wireless noise cancelling Bluetooth Headphones? These comfy cans are ideal for drowning out the din on your commute or long train journey. You can control your tunes with Google Assistant, too. View Deal
Marshall Monitor Bluetooth 'phones: were £220, now £140
Soulful sound performance, big on comfort and with those iconic rock'n'roll good looks, this is a great chance to snap up premium headphones for a much more affordable price. Hell, they sure beat Beats.View Deal
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 earbuds: were
£275, now £114
Airpods? Pfft. For around the same price you can get great sound, stylish looks, a brand name you can trust, a super cool carrying case and that warm fuzzy feeling you get from knowing that you didn't spend £275 on them. Thank us later.View Deal
Speakers
Bose SoundTouch 30 Series III:
$499.00 $299.00 at Walmart
Powerful, spacious presentation, good sense of timing and dynamic and decent low-end authority make this speaker a good bet.View Deal
Sonos Play:1: was
£170, now £129.97 at Currys
A 5-star What HiFi? award winner, the Sonos Play:1 came out in 2013, but still stands up today. It's the same great-sounding wireless speaker, but software tweaks have brought improved sound, as well as Trueplay technology and even more streaming services. If you're just starting with Sonos, this is a great place to begin. View Deal
Sonos One (Gen 2): was
£199, now £169 at Amazon
"One of the best smart speakers on the market," say our buddies on What HiFi? and it's in our breakdown of the best smart speakers around right now. Alexa is built in, so not only is set up painless, but you get all the functionality of an Amazon device and it delivers an incredible sound that allows you to listen to music the way it should be heard, with great bass and clarity. It'll connect to the most popular streaming services available, including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Deezer, and Tidal - in fact, 66 streaming services in total. View Deal
Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker: was £429, now £329
Cool Marshall looks, big Marshall sound, all for a sensible price. Woburn II hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Two 1" tweeters and dual 5.25" subwoofers are individually powered by class D amps for a total of 110 watts of power. The wooden cabinet construction helps provide a warm, natural sound and the bass reflex system includes a port to increase efficiency at low frequencies. Get it now before it's gone. View Deal
Ultimate Ears Megablast speaker: Was £269.99 - now £131.40
Enjoy your favourite sounds on the go with this Ultimate Ears Megablast bluetooth portable speaker featuring Amazon Alexa voice control.View Deal
Jarre AeroSkull XS Bluetooth Speaker: was £219, now £69.50
Probably the maddest Bluetooth speaker bargain you'll see this Cyber Monday. At almost £150 off, there isn't much that needs to be said about this: IT'S A GIANT CHROME SKULL THAT PLAYS MUSIC AND WE WANT ONE FOR THE OFFICE!View Deal
Turntables
Sony PSHX500.CEK Turntable: was £400, now £249
We've not see a lower price on the number one deck in our best budget turntables guide. This user-friendly, feature-packed, sonically capable Sony turntable is the ideal first record player.View Deal
Audio-Technica AT-LP120XUSB:
£249 £199 at Currys
This sleek turntable delivers a robust build, powerful direct drive with pitch control and USB interface – which makes it a good option for either mixing or home use.View Deal
Merch
David Bowie 'Ziggy Stardust' Vans: were
£90, now £58.50
These patent red leather versions of the Vans X DB Sk8-Hi Platform combine Vans lace-up high top with sturdy textile and synthetic uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, platform signature rubber waffle outsoles – AND they make you look like a leper messiah. Bonus.
View Deal
David Bowie 'Space Oddity' shoes: were
£65, now £42.25
The papers might wanna know whose shirts you wear, but everyone else will want to know where you got your shoes from. Put your helmet on – and then these psychedelic space-age oddities to really turn heads – check ignition and may God's love be with youView Deal
David Bowie 'Blackstar' Vans: were
£60, now £39
The Vans X DB Classic Slip-On with Bowie's iconic Black Star motif and facing up and a mysterious eye motif on the heel. A low profile slip on with sturdy canvas and suede uppers, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles and the ability to make you rise from the grave like Lazarus*. (*May not be included.)View Deal
Queen Monopoly: Now £25.55
Forget about the traditional Monopoly locations and instead embrace this collaboration between the world famous board game and legendary rockers Queen. Tour the world and choose player pieces which have been designed after famous Queen moments.View Deal
Subscriptions
Tidal: was £19.99 a month, now £1.99 for 4 months
If you've been intrigued to discover what high-end hi-res audio really sounds like, now's you're chance to find out. All the 24-bit/96kHz rock and metal (and everything else) you can eat for 1.6p a day.View Deal
Fender Play annual subscription:
Was: £89.99 | Now: £49.99
Learn guitar at your own pace on your phone, tablet or computer with Fender Play. Save 50% with code fenderplayfifty. Plus, save 10% on Fender guitars, amps, pedals and accessories.View Deal
Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99!
You’ll never be short of something to listen to with round the clock access to 50 million ad-free songs. Right now, this is better than any music streaming deal we’ve seen. The offer expires on 6 January. Cancel anytime.View Deal
Get 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99!
4 months of amazing music for less than a dollar? Yep, you read that right. Amazon Music Unlimited offers millions more songs than Apple Music or Spotify, too, so the music will never, ever stop.View Deal