Miss May I launch Deathless video

Miss May I have released a video for Deathless – the title track from their fifth album.

It’s set for release on August 7 via Rise Records and they issued a promo for I.H.E. earlier this month

Frontman Levi Benton tells Billboard: “We got to film in an old run-down school that had a great dark vibe.

“The story for Deathless was to show that you can dream of something greater than where you are, and a peaceful place to reach for whether or not someone holds you back.”

Deathless is now available to pre-order. The band are currently on the Vans Warped Tour across the US.

Deathless tracklist

01. I.H.E. 02. Trust My Heart (Never Hope To Die) 03. Psychotic Romantic 04. Deathless 05. Bastards Left Behind 06. Arise 07. Turn Back The Time 08. Empty Promises 09. The Artificial 10. Born From Nothing

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre, KS Aug 01: Salt lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA Aug 12: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA Aug 23: Horseheads iMatter Festival, NY