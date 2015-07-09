Miss May I release I.H.E video

Miss May I have released a video for their single I.H.E.

The Ohio metal outfit originally made the audio available last month.

It’s is the opener from upcoming fifth album Deathless, which is released on August 7 via Rise Records. Pre-orders include an instant download of I.H.E.

Frontman Levi Benton said: “It’s about how the last two years have tested us on many levels, and how we’ve come through it all stronger and better. That’s where the title comes from – we are deathless.”

Miss May I are part of the US Vans Warped Tour lineup, after which they play two headline shows in the States.

DEATHLESS TRACKLIST