Miss May I release I.H.E video

Miss May I have released a video for their single I.H.E.
The Ohio metal outfit originally made the audio available last month.
It’s is the opener from upcoming fifth album Deathless, which is released on August 7 via Rise Records. Pre-orders include an instant download of I.H.E.
Frontman Levi Benton said: “It’s about how the last two years have tested us on many levels, and how we’ve come through it all stronger and better. That’s where the title comes from – we are deathless.”
Miss May I are part of the US Vans Warped Tour lineup, after which they play two headline shows in the States.
DEATHLESS TRACKLIST
- I.H.E. 2. Trust My Heart (Never Hope To Die) 3. Psychotic Romantic 4. Deathless 5. Bastards Left Behind 6. Arise 7. Turn Back The Time 8. Empty Promises 9. The Artificial 10. Born From Nothing