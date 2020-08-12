Mint Field share intimate video for Delicadeza

Mexican shoegaze proggers Mint Field have released the single Delicadeza. It’s taken from the album Sentimiento Mundial, which is set for release on September 25 via Felte Records.

Director Santiago Padilla Arouesty explains what the video for Delicadeza means to him. "I think of this video as a glimpse into a variety of emotions presented to us in the past few months and how most of us have been living inside our heads rather than in the outside world; from boredom to calmness passing through anger and frustration. I wanted to make a portrait of the times at which we are more likely to be delicate."



The band elaborate, "This song is about how delicacy can be really intimate, a place where feelings are connected. When this moment happens we learn how to guide ourselves with our own feelings."

The album is the duo's first full-length recording since 2018's Pasar De Las Luces.