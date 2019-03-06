Mint Field guide us through their new Mientras Esperas EP

Mint Field, the Mexican psych proggers (with a dash of shoegaze thrown in for good measure) released their new EP Mientras Esperas this week on Innovative Leisure. Here, Amor Amezcua (synths, drums) and Estrella Sánchez (wispy vocals, guitars) along with new bassist Sebastian Neyra, talk us through each track. You can listen to the whole EP below.

Ella Se Queda

Ella Se Queda is about how we are careless of Mother Nature. The way we are ending with everything that surrounds us, how fast we are consuming everything without properly thinking about it. We’ll leave but she’ll remain and it’s about the responsibility we have to that.

Jardín de la Paz

Jardín de la Paz which translates to 'garden of peace' is about achieving a peaceful mind. Taking a deep breath while being conscious of the connection with your inner self and about finding your own rhythm of life among everything else going on around you.

Vamos Rapido

Vamos Rapido is about the how quickly time passed by and the rythm of people within this. It’s about the way sometimes life is rushed and how to find yourself around others and while amongst the fast pace of everything.

Ver Más Allá

Ver Más Allá talks about always looking forward, they way we keep going with life, about growing and building a path for your own life.

Eclipse Solar

Eclipse Solar takes place in the solar eclipse of 2017. It’s the complete expression of the way that day left me feeling - how something odd with mystical vibes affects bodies and how it affected me.