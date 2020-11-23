Milk White Throat release video for new single Closed Eyes

Brighton-based prog trio Milk White Throat have released a video for their brand new single Closed Eyes. The song is taken from the band's recently released three-track EP Hierarchy. You can watch the new video in full below.

"Closed Eyes is written from the perspective of the world within, with the individual's struggle to grapple with who they are and what they feel their existence is worth to themselves," the band explain.

Milk White Throat (the band's name comes from a line in the Nick Cave song Black Hair) started out as a thrash/death metal band in the 2000s, however the last decade has seen the band evolve in a far more progressive direction, honing in on their individual and group strengths, whilst sticking to their guns as far as variety goes. The three songs that make up Hierarchy are the band's most exciting, mature and melodic effort to date.

Get Hierarchy.