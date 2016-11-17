Mike Portnoy on Neal Morse's 'strange' drug-inspired lyrics

Mike Portnoy admits he was surprised when Neal Morse wanted to include drug-inspired lyrics on the forthcoming The Neal Morse Band double-album, A Similitude Of A Dream.

The drummer says he took over singing on track Makes No Sense, as Morse’s vocals and melodies weren’t “rocking” or “aggressive” enough in the original demo.

He recalls in a new video: “I ended up singing him this new pattern. Then Neal wrote lyrics and gave it back to me to sing.

“I found it really strange that Neal wrote this lyric, ‘This isn’t who you are – let’s smoke a bowl.’”

He adds: “Neal does not do drugs. I found that a very unusual line for him to write. I was like, ‘Are you sure you want me to sing that?’ But it’s all about the story for him. He’s immersed in the story. That’s his department.”

A Similitude Of A Dream is based on on the book Pilgrim’s Progress by John Bunyan which was originally published in 1678. It follows a man weighed down with spiritual guilt, who must leave his home in the City Of Destruction to go to the Celestial City.

Portnoy last month admitted he fought against making their new record into a two-disc work – because he feared drawing comparisons to his former band, Dream Theater, who released The Astonishing earlier this year.

He says the first song of the second disc, Slave To Your Mind, was recorded during his feud with Morse.

He says: “The making of this song is the day the conflict happened – when we were in the heat of the battle. When I listen to this song, it brings me back to that horrible day in the studio. It’s the only time Neal and I fought and disagreed badly.

“Those drum tracks were laid down with me feeling this resistance and this fight. I was throwing them hard because I was pissed. But we overcame it – I let go of my will.

“What we have hear speaks for itself. I’m glad they won.”

Watch the full track-by-track breakdown for A Similitude Of A Dream below.

The tracks Long Day, Overture and City Of Destruction from the record have been released over the last few weeks.

A Similitude Of A Dream cover

The Neal Morse Band The Similitude Of A Dream tracklist

Disc1

Long Day Overture The Dream City Of Destruction We Have Got To Go Makes No Sense Draw The Line The Slough Back To The City The Ways Of A Fool So Far Gone Breath Of Angels

Disc2

Slave To Your Mind Shortcut to Salvation The Man In The Iron Cage The Road Called Home Sloth Freedom Song I’m Running The Mask Confrontation The Battle Broken Sky / Long Day (Reprise)

