Michael Romeo drops rocking new video for Metamorphosis

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has released a brand new video for Metamorphosis, which you can watch in full below. It's taken from Romeo's upcoming album War of the Worlds, Part 2, which is released through InsideOut Music on March 25.

"Here's another one from my new solo album War of the Worlds, Part 2," says Romeo. "This time we have the track - Metamorphosis. Whereas Divide & Conquer had a more 'straight-ahead' feel, this one has a few more twists and turns going on. Hope you enjoy it!"

War of the Worlds, Part 2 is the follow up to Romeo's 2018 solo release War Of The Worlds Pt. 1.

“It takes the first record deeper into the journey," adds the guitarist. "It’s HG Wells with modern-day sci-fi, and there’s a lot of super-heavy cinematic music and, obviously, lots of guitars. Put it on and forget where you are. Let’s go somewhere else. The real world will still be here."

War of the Worlds, Part 2 will be available as an 180g 2LP Gatefold, a limited edition 2CD PocketPak (incl. Instrumental version of the album) and as a digital album.

Pre-order War of the Worlds, Part 2.