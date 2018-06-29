Listen to Michael Romeo’s thrilling new track Djinn

Michael Romeo - War Of The Worlds Pt. 1 1. Introduction

2. Fear Of The Unknown

3. Black

4. F*cking Robotos

5. Djinn

6. Believe

7. Difference

8. War Machine

9. Oblivion

10. Constellations

Symphony X guitarist Michael Romeo has released a video for his brand new single Djinn exclusively with Prog.

The song is the latest from his upcoming solo album War of The Worlds Pt. 1 which is set to land on July 27 via Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. The first song from the album, Black, launched at the end of May.

War Of The Worlds Pt. 1 is said to pay homage to “film score giants Bernard Hermann and John Williams” and will also features EDM/dubstep elements.

Romeo explains: “It’s me putting all the things I love about music in a blender. Somebody might listen to it and say, ‘What is this guy thinking?’ But it's all about being creative and having a good time with it.

“My fans might think I’ve lost my mind on this one!”

And even though the first part of the album has yet to be released, Romeo is moving forward with the second instalment which he says is, for the most part, already finished.

Romeo adds: “I want people to absorb the first one for a while, and then we’ll put out the second record. They’ll complement each other, but they’ll also be a bit different.”