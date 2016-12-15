Metallica's Rob Trujillo talks future Big Four tour

Metallica’s Rob Trujillo says he’d like to tour with Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax under the Big Four banner again in the future.

The four thrash metal acts shared the bill for seven shows in the Sonisphere festival series in 2010. Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine – a former member of Metallica – recently said he wants all of them to hit the road together again.

Responding to Mustaine, bassist Trujillo says he’s also keen to team up for another Big Four tour in future – but Metallica must focus on promoting their new album, Hardwired… To Self Destruct first.

He tells Loudwire: “The Big Four tour was really great. We had a great time – it was special and fun and I love Dave. Dave is amazing.

“Right now, the main focus is we’ve got this new album and we’re going to go out and we’re going to tour this and get into these new songs and take this journey right now.”

He adds: “Maybe after we get this sort of out of our system, we can dive into Big Four mode and try and do that. I can see us doing it again. It was definitely a lot of fun. It makes me feel good that Dave wants to take that journey again.”

Megadeth released their 15th album Dystopia in January of this year, while Anthrax issued their 11th effort For All Kings the following month. Slayer’s 12th album Relentless launched last year.

Dec 15: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 03: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

May 19-21: Rock On The Range festival, OH

